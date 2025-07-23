While anime fans in India await the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle, the movie is smashing box office records in Japan, its home country. The anime movie registered a record four-day holiday opening at the Japanese box office. It will set new benchmarks in the following weeks in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, it is the direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime series. However, unlike the Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training adaptations, which are compilation films, it is being adapted into a feature-length, multi-part film series due to the arc’s rich content and intense dramatic pacing, much like how Mugen Train was handled.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle 4-day holiday opening weekend in Japan

Based on industry insiders’ reports, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle registered a historic four-day holiday opening at the box office in Japan. It collected $37.5 million during its three-day weekend and a strong $49.7 million in its four-day holiday opening weekend. However, in USD, it did not surpass the three-day opening weekend collection of The Mugen Train, which collected $43.9 million. Thus, The Mugen Train is ahead of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie.

Take a look at the day-wise domestic box office breakdown:

Day 1 – $11.2 million

Day 2 – $12.5 million

Day 3 – $13.8 million

Day 4 – $12.2 million

Total – $49.7 million

Registers the biggest weekend in the history of the Japanese box office in local currency!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle missed the $50 million mark by a hair during its extended opening weekend. However, it recorded the biggest weekend ever in local currency and admissions. Meanwhile, in USD, Infinity Castle registered the second-biggest opening. Good things await this anime movie; let’s wait and witness it create history at the box office.

More about the film

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is the first part of the Infinity Castle saga movies, released in Japan on July 18. The film series picks up immediately after the fourth season’s finale, as Muzan Kibutsuji traps Tanjiro Kamado and his fellow Demon Slayer Corps members within his fortress, the “Infinity Castle,” setting the stage for a decisive showdown between the Demon Slayers and Muzan’s elite subordinates, the Upper Moons.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps China Box Office Pre-Sales: Reaches $200K After 5 Days, Trails Behind DC’s Superman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News