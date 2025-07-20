Mayhem has been created at the Japanese ticket windows! Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made a fantastic opening on July 18, 2025. Shows are selling out quickly, but unfortunately, it could not beat the historic second day collections of The Mugen Train. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 box office report!

How much did Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earn on Saturday in Japan?

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle added an estimated $14.3 million to the kitty on day 2. This means there was around a 7% growth, which was a good sign. However, it was not enough to emerge as the highest first Saturday in the history of the Japanese box office.

For the unversed, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train had created history with its whopping Saturday of $16.7 million. Now, Infinity Castle has clocked the second-biggest Saturday in Japan with 14% lower earnings.

The two-day total concludes around $27.6 million in Japan.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: $13.3 million

Day 2: $14.3 million

Total: $27.6 million

Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Opening Weekend

At the current pace, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial could wrap up its debut weekend around $38-$42 million in Japan. It will fail to achieve another big milestone, which is surpassing The Mugen Train‘s record opening weekend of $43.9 million.

More about the Infinity Castle movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It is a trilogy of Japanese animated dark fantasy action films. It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable.

