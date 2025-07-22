Mohit Suri’s latest romantic musical movie, Saiyaara, featured fresh faces in the lead, including Ahaan Panday (debutant) and Aneet Padda. While the film has generated a massive buzz online, it has also broken several box office records. People are going crazy about the love story of Krish and Vaani. While it was Aneet’s big break in movies, this movie was Ahaan’s debut, and it made him a star overnight.

Although the actress doesn’t have any film background, the actor comes from a family of stars. He grew up in Mumbai and has seen a few actors at home, even spent time with others. His father, Chikki Panday, is a businessman who has connections in Bollywood, while his uncle is a popular actor, Chunky Panday. Scroll ahead to know more about his family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Who Is Ahaan Panday’s Father Chikki Panday?

Aloke ‘Chikki’ Panday, son of a surgeon, Sharad Panday, became an entrepreneur. He was a member of the Steel Consumers Council, a group under the Ministry of Steel, and has also been a part of the Telephone Advisory Committees of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. He founded Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning, an NGO that works for the underprivileged students and provides them with proper education.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy)

Although Chikki, brother of Chunky Panday, who became an actor in the late 80s and 90s in Bollywood, has a connection with the film industry, always kept a low profile. Ahaan Panday’s father has been friends with Sohail Khan (Salman’s brother) for a long time. He is quite close to the Khan family as well. While Ahaan is good friends with Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son, Aryan Khan, Chikki and SRK also share a close bond. He was the one who bailed SRK out of jail when he was arrested for threatening a journalist over writing defamatory things about him in a magazine. He was also one who helped resolve Salman & Shah Rukh Khan’s fight, as per Hindustan Times.

Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne Panday

Chikki’s wife and Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday, is a model-turned-lifestyle coach. She has quite a high-profile clientele from the industry, including Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Preity Zinta, and others. Salman Khan has even promoted her books and business from time to time. Even Chikki and Deanne’s daughter, who is an influencer, Alanna Panday (Ahaan’s sister), had pre-wedding festivities happened in Sohail’s house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanne Panday (@deannepanday)

Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday

Ahaan’s elder sister, Alanna Panday, is a social media influencer who creates content and advertisements for various brands. She even has a massive follower base on Instagram and YouTube. She recently got married to her long-term boyfriend, Ivor, and welcomed their son, River. Alanna posts content with her husband, Ivor, on YouTube, which is quite famous. Alanna has a lot of friends from the industry. She often shares pictures with her brother that show how much they love each other. Recently, she shared a sweet post about him, congratulating him on his success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Ahaan Panday’s Uncle Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday is Ahaan’s uncle and his father’s brother, who made his name in the film industry with utmost dedication and sincerity. He is known for his comedic timing and, well, his good looks. He still gets recognized as Akhri Pasta, his role from the Housefull movie franchise. Chunky and Chikki are quite close to each other. Even his wife, Bhavana Pandey is close to Deanne Panday, Ahaan’s mother.

My King of Heart #ChunkyPanday 💖 With His Dearest Brother #ChikkiPanday🌹Now and Then 💖 💖 💋 💋🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/q2I8ZbvtCt — Love You Chunky Panday 💖 💋🌹 (@loveyouchunkyp1) October 10, 2019

Ahaan Panday’s Cousin Sister Ananya Panday

Chunky and Bhavana’s daughter Ananya Panday is Ahaan’s cousin. They all grew up almost at the same time. However, she made her debut a few years ago and has already made a mark in the film industry with movies like Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan, and more. Alanna, Ananya, Ahaan, and Rysa are quite tight as siblings. They often share photos of each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

So, Ahaan not only grew up among the actors but also has a few friends in the industry. And now, he is a star himself.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday’s Debut Film Inspired By Son Ye-Jin’s Korean Movie? Here’s How Much It Earned At The Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News