Mohit Suri brings back the magic of the romantic dramas onscreen after years with Saiyaara. It features debutant Ahaan Panday and a fresh face Aneet Padda. It hit the theatres on July 18, 2025, and within the first weekend since its release, it has already smashed the box office. While the appreciation and excitement around the movie keep on buzzing, many people pointed out that they felt this was a copied version of a South Korean movie named A Moment To Remember.

For those who don’t know, A Moment To Remember is a Korean film starring Jung Woo-Sung and Son Ye-Jin in the lead. The storyline of the film revolves around Su-Jin, who gets diagnosed with a rare form of Alzheimer’s disease. How her love story with Chul-Soo gets tested when her condition gets worse is all about the movie. As the comparison between this film and Saiyaara surfaces, let’s have a look at their box office collections. Scroll ahead.

Saiyaara’s Box Office Collection

Mohit Suri’s romantic musical has again created history, and this time it even crossed the Rs 20 crore mark on the opening day of the film. As reported, Ahaan Panday’s film earned Rs 21.25 crores on the first day at the domestic box office, while on the second day, it grossed another Rs 26.25 crore.

Still obsessing over #Saiyaara and might watch it again, but this movie draws a special message evidently & clearly that: if a “Man” has to stay and make things work, he will go to any extent to ensure it, to keep his “Woman”, that’s the only kind of love I understand! Also… pic.twitter.com/ET5uoj4Oed — Samina Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@saminaUFshaikh) July 20, 2025

But, it earned the highest on Sunday so far. It’s estimated gross is Rs 37.5 to 38.5 crores, which means the movie has already minted around Rs 85 crore and counting. It can very well enter the 100 crore club anytime soon if the hype continues to expand. Saiyaara has become the second-highest day three Bollywood movie of this year following Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava. The film has not only been making money at the box office, but it’s also garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics.

Many have applauded Ahaan’s performance as a debutant while others pointed out his chemistry with Aneet Padda. However, amid all this, a 2004 Korean movie, A Moment To Remember, resurfaces as a few netizens were quick to find similar storylines between these two movies. The South Korean film was a huge hit not only in Korea but also globally.

#Saiyaara is a copy of a KOREAN FILM!… #AMomentToRemember

Strikingly same plot and scenes!

I wonder why people fail to acknowledge that and hyping the copied stuff like it’s some masterpiece. 😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/z2EAcPRfT8 — Indra 💕 (@IndraKu42936167) July 20, 2025

After watching Saiyaara, I ended up watching A Moment to Remember..🫣🤐 Mohit Suri khel gaye guru added songs..🤌 + desi masala and made it his own!..🤗 pic.twitter.com/LlYTVNUxj9 — Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) July 19, 2025

#Saiyaara

Mitronn , Copywood is back again with a Korean remake — paid posts and corporate bookings will make the numbers show.

But the trauma I went through while watching that torture till the first half… it’ll take time to recover from that. A moment to remember >saiyaara pic.twitter.com/nhKDt8gOOd — kashi express (@mohit_blogg) July 19, 2025

#Saiyaara is a copy of a Korean film. Name of the Movie – A Moment To Remember. pic.twitter.com/dzNpoioMPx — Edwin 🇮🇳🇮🇱🕊️ (@EdwinSo12455656) July 19, 2025

A Moment to Remember: A Heartfelt Love Story That Made Its Mark at the Box Office

A Moment To Remember was released back in 2004. While Son Ye-Jin played the lead female character, Su-Jin, Jung Woo-Sung portrayed the male lead, Chul-Soo. For those who don’t know, the storyline follows a 27-year-old designer who, after facing some issues in her previous relationship, starts her life fresh. At this moment, she bumps into a man named Chul-Soo. Soon, they keep on meeting coincidentally, and their bond transforms to love.

✨ A Moment to Remember ( 2004 )

Su-jin: Can you live without me?

Cheol-su: If we live together… can we die together too? You come and go alone. That’s life.#AMomentToRemember pic.twitter.com/kBt3uXQeyR — Oo_Womaniya💙🤍 (@KDramaWomaniyaa) July 21, 2025

Cut to, they are happily married, but as time passes, she starts showing forgetfulness. She gets diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. How the couple deals with all the issues is all about the film. The movie was a major success domestically, and for two weeks straight after its release, it topped the box office charts and even became the 5th highest-grossing film of 2004 at 2,565,078 admissions, as per Korean Movie Reviews 2004.

As per Box Office Mojo, A Moment to Remember earned $20.8 million at the worldwide box office. Son Ye-jin received massive appreciation for portraying such a layered and emotional character. Even though the film was released over a decade ago, its story continues to resonate with audiences.

Even if Saiyaara draws inspiration from A Moment to Remember, a direct comparison between the two films’ box office performance doesn’t quite fit. What’s interesting, though, is how the release of Saiyaara has reignited interest in the original Korean classic, proving its timeless emotional appeal.

Backed by YRF, Saiyaara is off to a strong start and is expected to continue breaking records at the Indian box office. While this marks Ahaan Panday’s debut film, Aneet Padda has previously appeared in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry and the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.

