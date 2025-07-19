Spoiler Alert: The following article discusses major plot points from the ending of the Saiyaara movie.

Saiyaara is making waves at the box office and also garnering a solid fanbase. The audience is excited and thrilled to watch the Mohit Suri film. Those who have already watched it are giving their positive reviews on the internet.

As of writing, the film stands at 8.8/10 ratings on IMDb with around 5K votes. The positive reviews are one crucial reason behind the film’s success. Amid this, a question arises whether the romantic film will get a sequel.

Does The Ending Of Saiyaara Hint At A Sequel For Krish Kapoor & Vaani Batra?

The movie concludes with a happy ending when Krish (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda) get married. Their marriage rituals were shown as the singer finally gets the love of her life. There is no such post-credit scene, and the movie ends with their marriage.

This seemingly tells that Mohit Suri has left no such plots for the sequel of the latest romantic hit. Usually, when the director has plans for a sequel, they leave some part of the story in the film’s ending. With Saiyaara having no such story left to tell, it’s highly unlikely that Mohit Suri will direct a sequel of Krish and Vaani’s story.

However, plans might change as the film is becoming a gigantic success at the box office. In a potential sequel, Mohit Suri can explore the aftermath of the lives of Krish and Vaani following their marriage, with Vaani still facing medical issues of early onset of Alzheimer’s

What Is The First-Day Box Office Collection Of Saiyaara?

The opening day collection of Saiyaara has already shattered many records. As reported earlier, the film has earned over 20 crores on its opening day (around 21-23 crores). This is only a record of the early trends. The final collection is expected to be bigger than these numbers. This massive collection makes Saiyaara the 4th biggest Bollywood opener of 2025.

