What an earth-shattering run Saiyaara is enjoying at the Indian box office! Starring debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, the romantic musical drama is currently facing capacity issues due to the huge demand. It went way past the 30 crore mark on Sunday to score the fourth-best opening weekend of 2025 in Bollywood! Scroll below for day 3 early trends.

Saiyaara Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

Mohit Suri‘s directorial began Sunday, clocking the 2nd best morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood. That was a hint enough that a record-breaking day was on the cards. But all hell broke loose as Saiyaara minted 37.5-38.5 crores on day 3, as per early trends.

It marks the biggest day of the opening weekend, surpassing all expectation with some earth-shattering figures. The craze is truly unreal! The 3-day total will land around 85.75-86.75 crore net. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut movie has surpassed every possible prediction and set new benchmarks for the romance genre at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 21.25 crores

Day 2: 26.25 crores

Day 3: 37.5-38.5 crores (estimates)

Total: 85.75-86.75 crore

The YRF production is unstoppable and will soon enter the 100 crore club. All eyes are now on its performance on the first Monday.

Saiyaara clocks the 4th-best opening weekend of 2025

Given the massive craze, the romantic musical drama was expected to outperform Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Chapter 2, and Jaat in its opening weekend. But Saiyaara also crushed the debut weekend earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par, Sky Force, and Raid 2. It may have also axed Sikandar to clock the 3rd highest first weekend of 2025 in Bollywood.

Check out the top 10 opening weekends of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 121.43 crores Housefull 5: 91.83 crores Sikandar: 86.44 crores Saiyaara: 85.75-86.75 crore (estimates) Raid 2: 73.83 crores Sky Force: 73.20 crore Jaat: 40.62 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 57.30 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 29.62 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 28.71 crores

