Saiyaara is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. Big movies like War 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 are changing their strategies amid the hysteria. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has shown a fantastic jump on Saturday. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

How much did Saiyaara earn on day 2 in India?

The official figures are out, and Saiyaara minted 26.25 crores on day 2. Nobody imagined Mohit Suri’s film would cross the 20 crore mark on its opening day. And the romantic musical drama has done it again, with a 24% jump on Saturday! Other Bollywood movies at the ticket windows, like Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, Nikita Roy, and Maa, are now struggling to drive footfalls.

In fact, Saiyaara is facing capacity issues, which have led to the introduction of many more early morning and night shows, which are also going houseful. This could literally be a case study as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda enjoy a never-seen-before debut in Bollywood. The two-day total concludes at 48.25 crores at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown of Saiyaara below:

Day 1: 22 crores

Day 2: 26.25 crores

Total: 48.25 crores

What is the Saiyaara budget?

The YRF production is mounted at a decent cost of 45 crores. In two days, the makers have successfully revived 100% of the estimated cost. Saiyaara has officially gained the success tag with 7.22% profits. At this pace, the hit verdict isn’t very far. It will need to earn 90 crores in India to attain that milestone!

All set to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025

In only 48 hours, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surpassed as many as 18 releases of 2025 in Bollywood. Today, it will knock down Metro In Dino (50.11 crores*) and officially enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (Day 2)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 48.25 crores

India gross: 56.93 crores

ROI: 7.22%

Verdict: Success

