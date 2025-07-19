Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will soon wrap up its box office run. The sports-comedy drama has attained the success tag, but the hit verdict will be out of reach. But where does it stand among the highest-grossing sports films in Bollywood? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 29

As per the estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 35 lakhs on day 29. The show count has further decreased due to the arrival of Saiyaara and Nikita Roy. It suffered a 29% drop compared to 49 lakhs garnered on the previous day.

The net collection in India surged to 162.53 crore net, which is approximately 191.78 crores in gross total. After the fifth weekend, Aamir Khan will soon make its way out of theatres. Given the current scenario, it will conclude its lifetime within the 165 crore mark.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Sitaare Zameen Par (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Week 4 – 8.64 crores

Day 29 – 35 lakhs

Total: 162.53 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par vs the highest-grossing sports films in Bollywood

Aamir Khan has found a spot in the top 3, yet again. No points for guessing, Dangal is the highest-grossing sports film in Bollywood. It is followed by Salman Khan’s Sultan.

Check out the highest-grossing sports films in Bollywood (India net collection) below:

Dangal (2016): 387.39 crores Sultan (2016): 300.45 crores Sitaare Zameen Par (2025): 162.53 crores* MS Dhoni (2016): 133.04 crores Gold (2018): 107.37 crores

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (29 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 162.53 crores

India gross: 191.78 crores

ROI: 80.58%

Verdict: Plus

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sarbala Ji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ammy Virk & Gippy Grewal Starrer Records 2nd Biggest Opening Of 2025 In Punjabi Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News