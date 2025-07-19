After Saukan Saunkanay 2, Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira are back together on the big screens. Joining them is Gippy Grewal for the comedy drama Sarbala Ji. Released on July 18, 2025, worldwide, it has emerged as the second highest Punjabi opener of 2025. Scroll below for day 1 box office collection!

Sarbala Ji Box Office Collection Day 1

Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk recently delivered the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 as Saukan Saunkanay 2 concluded its lifetime at 18.27 crore net. Expectations were higher than ever as Sarbala Ji enjoyed good pre-release buzz.

On day 1, Sarbala Ji earned 1.25 crore, as per Sacnilk. It scored the second biggest opening of 2025 in Punjabi cinema. In fact, the comedy-drama was the second film in the language to cross the one crore mark on its opening day this year. Including taxes, the gross earning comes to 1.35 crores.

Sarbala Ji vs the top 10 biggest Punjabi openers of 2025

Gippy Grewal has broken his previous record as Sarbala Ji earned 37% higher than his last release, Akaal at the Punjabi box office. As mentioned earlier, Sarbala Ji has clocked the 2nd highest opening of 2025 and is only behind Nimrat Khaira, Ammy Virk & Sargun Mehta’s last release, Saukan Saunkanay 2.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi openers of 2025 (India net collection):

Saukan Saunkanay 2: 2.15 crores Sarbala Ji: 1.15 crores Akaal: 84 lakhs Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 50 lakhs Guru Nanak Jahaz: 41 lakhs

More about the Punjabi comedy drama

Sarbala Ji is directed by Mandeep Kumar and is written by Surmeet Maavi and Inderjit Moga. Apart from Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Gippy Grewal, the supporting cast features Guggu Gill, Gurdev Dhaliwal, and Balraj Sidhu, among others.

Sarbala Ji Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 1.25 crores

India gross: 1.35 crores

