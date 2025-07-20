Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are over the moon, stealing all the limelight at the ticket windows. The musical romantic drama Saiyaara is on rampage mode at the box office. After two spectacular days, it is heading for a big Sunday. Scroll below for the morning occupancy and live trends!

Saiyaara Day 3 Morning Occupancy

Mohit Suri’s directorial is the only other film apart from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to unleash madness at the ticket windows in 2025. On day 3, it registered a morning occupancy of 38.70%. It is to be noted that Saiyaara has surpassed the footfalls witnessed during the early shows on the opening day. This is a hint that a 25 crore+ day is on the cards. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy of Saiyaara below:

Day 1: 35.51%

Day 2: 28.14%

Day 3: 38.70%

Saiyaara vs Chhaava Morning Occupancy

There have been many big releases in Bollywood in 2025 so far. The list includes Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Kesari Chapter 2, among others. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned films even managed to cross the 30% mark in occupancy on their day 3.

As for Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava, it registered a morning occupancy of 49.82% on day 3. Saiyaara is yet again behind the epic historical action drama, but has surpassed all the other releases of 2025.

Take a look at the day-wise comparison in morning occupancy:

Saiyaara vs Chhaava

Day 1: 35.51% vs 30.5%

vs Day 2: 28.14% vs 33%

vs Day 3: 38.70% vs 49.82%

25 crore+ day confirmed!

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surpassed all trade expectations and predictions. It earned 21.25 crores on day 1 and an estimated 23.50 crores on day 2. Going by the current trends, Mohit Suri’s directorial is heading for a 28 crore+ Sunday, which will take its weekend total to 72.75 crores. Saiyaara is likely to record the 6th highest debut weekend of 2025 in Bollywood.

