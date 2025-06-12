Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya not only won hearts on screen with their roles in Sky Force but also went the extra mile to make a real-world impact off-camera. The action drama, which chronicles India’s first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, revolves around the life of Squadron Leader AB Devayya.

Devayya was the only Indian Air Force officer posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra. Unfortunately, the medal was stolen from his family home years ago. However, Akshay and Veer were moved by the story and decided to play a key role in helping recover the stolen Mahavir Chakra medal.

How Did Akshay Kumar & Veer Pahariya Learn About AB Devayya’s Stolen Mahavir Chakra?

While filming Sky Force, Veer, who played Squadron Leader AB Devayya, developed a close relationship with the Devayya family. During that period, he and Akshay Kumar learned that the medal had been stolen from their family home. The loss deeply impacted the family, especially Devayya’s wife, Sundari.

“For Mum, the medal was a symbol of my Dad’s courage and had held a place of pride on her dresser,” shared Preetha Devayya, his daughter, in a family-issued press note. Before the film was released, Veer, who portrayed the role of Squadron Leader AB Devayya, met the family, and he, alongside Akshay, decided to take on the mission to retrieve the medal personally. “He, along with Akshay, took the matter upon themselves to get the precious medal back,” Preetha added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preetha Devayya (@preethadevayya)

Squadron Leader AB Devayya’s Stolen Mahavir Chakra Returns Home

AB Devayya’s stolen Mahavir Chakra was recovered and returned to his family in an emotional ceremony held at the Indian Air Force Training Command in Bengaluru. Air Marshal Tejinder Singh AVSM VM officially handed it back to Sundari Devayya. “The Mahavir Chakra is back home,” Preetha shared on Instagram, calling the event “a very special moment for our family.”

Speaking about the moment’s impact, she added, “She (mother) is so touched, so emotional. She keeps saying she finally feels complete. After all these years, there’s peace in her heart.” Reflecting on the experience, Veer Pahariya said, “This is why I chose to be an actor… to spread love, make a difference, and leave a little bit of myself behind in every story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preetha Devayya (@preethadevayya)

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Collaborate With Mythri Movie Makers After Wrapping King? Here’s What Insider Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News