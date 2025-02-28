Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force has turned out to be an underwhelming affair at the Indian box office. It started its journey well but the second week onwards, it lost its steam considerably and couldn’t achieve the desired collections. Being a bit expensive affair, the film needed a strong total on the board but it just fell short of required numbers. In the present situation, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 135 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report of 35 days!

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Bollywood action drama was theatrically released on 24 January, 2025. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics and even audience word-of-mouth had been decent. It did attract footfalls to theatres but failed to meet high expectations. In the opening week, it surprised everyone with its performance but thereafter the pace went missing.

In the opening week, Sky Force earned an impressive 99.70 crores. In the second week, there was a drop of 72.76% as 27.15 crores came in. In the third week, the film added another 6.01 crores, a drop of 77.86% from week 2. In the fourth week, it earned 1.30 crores, thus showing a sign of ending the run. In the fifth week, the Akshay Kumar starrer added a dismal 70 lakh.

On the whole, Sky Force has earned 134.86 crore net at the Indian box office in 35 days. It would have been in a better position by crossing 150 crores at least. But now, it has almost ended its theatrical journey by staying below 135 crores. From here, the film will hardly 10 lakh, thus wrapping up as a disappointing affair.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1- 99.70 crores

Week 2- 27.15 crores

Week 3- 6.01 crores

Week 4- 1.30 crores

Week 5- 70 lakh

Total- 134.86 crores

The positive thing is that Sky Force managed to be Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It is placed below OMG 2 (150 crores).

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.86 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

