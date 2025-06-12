Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the team are beaming with joy as their comedy thriller Housefull 5 is minting massive moolah. Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has already recovered 52% of its budget within the first week. But how much does it need to be a clean hit? Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

What is Housefull 5 budget?

It was earlier reported that the Sajid Nadiadwala production is one of the most expensive Indian films made at a staggering budget of 375 crores. But the makers later clarified that the comedy thriller is made at a cost of 225 crores.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

It’s been a fantastic run for Housefull 5 at the Indian box office. In fact, no other Bollywood film except Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has witnessed such a craze in 2025. In 6 days, Akshay Kumar starrer has accumulated 126.08 crore net.

The comedy thriller has already recovered around 52% of the budget. It is expected to cross the 175 crore mark by the second weekend. With no competition at the ticket windows, only sky is the limit for this June 6, 2025 release.

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It is only behind Chhaava, Raid 2 and Sikandar.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 177.27 crores* Sky Force – 134.93 crores Housefull 5 – 126.08 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores

Is Housefull 5 a hit?

Akshay Kumar would witness his first success of 2025 once his latest release achieves its breakeven stage of 225 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film earns the hit verdict once it earns double the investment at the box office. This means it must garner 500 crores to gain the ‘hit’ verdict. That’s indeed a challenging task!

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Budget: 225 crores

India net collection: 126.08 crores

India gross collection: 123.87 crores

Budget Recovery: 52%

Overseas collection: 43 crores

Worldwide total: 191.77 crores

