Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, continues to enjoy its successful run even after a month. Yes, the pace has slowed considerably, but it was always on the cards after the grand release of Housefull 5. During the weekend, the film earned less than two crores at the worldwide box office, but it was enough to get closer to Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic drama, released in 2011. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 39 days!

How much did Raid 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 39 days?

A few days back, the crime drama completed one month in theatres, and yesterday, it concluded its sixth weekend. As expected, Housefull 5‘s arrival has significantly impacted the run of the Ajay Devgn starrer. Still, due to an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday, it earned 1.28 crore net (1.51 crore gross) during the weekend in India. In the overseas market, it has already wrapped up its run.

Overall, Raid 2 has earned 177.29 crore net at the Indian Indian box office in 39 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 209.20 crores. Internationally, the film has earned 31 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at 240.20 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 177.29 crores

India gross – 209.20 crores

Overseas gross – 31 crores

Worldwide gross – 240.20 crores

All set to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan!

With 240.20 crore gross in the kitty, Raid 2 is inches away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. For those who don’t know, Jab Tak Hai Jaan did a business of 241 crore gross globally, so Ajay’s film is just 80 lakh away from the target. Before ending the run, it might even surpass Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (242.50 crore gross).

More about the film

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime drama also stars Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles. It was produced by T-Series Films and Panorama Studios. It released on May 1, 2025.

