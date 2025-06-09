The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi romantic comedy Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has been maintaining an excellent stronghold at the box office. The movie is also enjoying the coveted position of being the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 10th day, the Ammy Virk starrer earned 1.28 crore. This was a slight growth of 36% since the movie amassed 94 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 14.25 crores.

The film is now inching towards 15 crores. It is also enjoys the position of the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The film is inevitably one of the most successful offerings from the Punjwood industry.

A Stellar Budget Recovery

The movie is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 14.28 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.25 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 42.5%. The movie will soon be churning an impressive returns of above 50% in the coming days.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Worldwide Collection

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 comes to 16.81 crores. The movie amassed 8.5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 22.75 crores.

About The Film

Talking about Saunkan Saunkanay 2, the film has been directed by Smeep Kang. The movie also stars Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira in the lead roles. It is the sequel to the 2022 film, Saunkan Saunkane.

