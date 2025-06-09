The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer Telugu action drama Bhairavam has been witnessing an underwhelming run at the box office. The film is inching towards 15 crores when it comes to the global collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Bhairavam Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 10th day, the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer earned around 61 lakhs. This was just a slight growth of around 1% wherein the movie amassed 60 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 11.96 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 14.11 crores. The Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer amassed 55 lakhs when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 14.66 crores. With this, the movie is almost inching towards 15 crores.

Bhairavam Worldwide Collection Breakdown (Day 10)

India Net: 11.96 crores

Gross Collection: 14.11 crores

Overseas Collection: 55 lakhs

Worldwide Collection: 14.66 crores

Bhairavam To Miss Out On Its Budget Recovery

However, it seems like the Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer might miss out on recovering its entire budget. The movie is mounted at a budget of 19 crores. With its current India net collection of 11.96 crores, the film has managed to cover only 62% of its budget. The film is most likely to wrap its curtains with a losing verdict.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Bhairavam has been directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. Apart from Srinivas Bellamkonda, the film also stars Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar and Divya Pillai in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sricharan Pakala. It is a remake of the Soori starrer Garudan.

