Tamil action drama Maaman was released in theatres worldwide on May 16, 2025. Soori starrer is a super-hit at the Indian box office with over 276% profits. The fourth Saturday turned out to be a blessing as it witnessed a good growth in collections. Scroll below for day 23 updates!

How much did Maaman earn in India?

Prasanth Pandiyaraj’s directorial is battling for footfalls at the ticket windows with Thug Life and Tourist Family, among other releases. As per Sacnilk, Maaman added 40 lakhs to the kitty on day 23. It witnessed an 81% improvement compared to the 22 lakhs earned the previous day.

The overall box office collections of Maaman in India land at 37.62 crore net, which is 44.40 crores in gross earnings. It is currently the 8th highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. Soori’s film is chasing the lifetime of Veera Dheera Sooran (42.71 crores) for the #6 spot. But it will conclude its lifetime under 40 crores, which means the target will be out of reach.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 here:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores

Dragon: 102.55 crores

Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores

Tourist Family: 61.41 crores*

Retro: 60.55 crores

Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores

Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.71 crores

Maaman: 37.62 crores*

Thug Life: 30.15 crores*

Kudumbasthan: 27.71 crores

Maaman vs Tourist Family Profits

Maaman is made on a small-scale budget of 10 crores. In 23 days, the producers have raked in a return on investment of 27.62 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 276.2%.

Soori starrer will miss surpassing the ROI of M Sasikumar’s Tourist Family (283.81%). It will conclude its box office run as the #2 profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Maaman Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 37.62 crores

India gross collection: 44.40 crores

ROI: 276.3%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 44.65 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

