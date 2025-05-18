Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family has made the most of the Saturday boost. M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh starrer has now officially entered the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 by surpassing Madha Gaja Raja. Scroll below for the day 17 box office update.

The Saturday boost!

Tourist Family witnessed a 36% growth in box office collections, as it minted 2.05 crore on day 17, as per Sacnilk. It is facing competition from Retro and the new releases, Maaman and Devil’s Double Next Level. It is commendable that Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is still adding footfalls even in its third week.

The overall 17-day total of Tourist Family concludes at 48.85 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 57.64 crores.

Enters top 5 Tamil grossers of 2025

Although by a small margin, M Sasikumar starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, which earned 48.70 crores in its lifetime. It is now the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

The next target is Retro (60.04 crores*).

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 below:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.75 crores* Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 60.04 crores* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores

Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the overseas box office, Tourist Family has accumulated 13.15 crores. Combined with the domestic total, the worldwide earnings stand at 70.79 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide breakdown:

India net: 48.85 crores

India gross: 57.64 crores

Overseas gross: 13.15 crores

Worldwide box office: 70.79 crores

More about Tourist Family

Tourist Family was released in theatres on May 1, 2025. It also features Yogi Babu, M. S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bagavathi Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, and Sreeja Ravi in pivotal roles.

The Tamil action comedy marks the directorial debut of Abishan Jeevinth and is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

