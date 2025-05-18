It is the year of Malayalam cinema! Not only is Mohanlal achieving new milestones, but many other films are also succeeding. Dileep starrer Prince And Family has recovered its 100% budget and is now the #8 Malayalam grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 9 box office updates.

Steady run continues!

There are big sharks at the ticket windows like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana, that are attracting major footfalls. Despite that, the Malayalam comedy drama is maintaining a steady momentum. As per Sacnilk, Prince And Family earned 1.22 crore on day 9, witnessing around 11% growth compared to Friday.

The overall box office collections in India now stand at 10.41 crore net, which is around 12.28% in gross earnings.

It’s a profitable affair now!

Prince And Family is reportedly made on a budget of only 8 crores. It is now a profitable affair with and ROI of 30% already in the kitty. However, as per Koimoi’s parameters, Dileep’s film will attain the ‘hit’ tag once it earns double its investment in India.

Now the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film domestically

Within 24 hours of axing Bromance, Binto Stephen’s directorial has surpassed Dominic And The Ladies Purse (9.29 crores) and Ponman (10.15 crores) to become the #8 Malayalam grosser in India.

The next target is Bazooka, which will be easily crossed in the next two days!

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers (India net collections):

Thudarum: 110.63 crores* L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.21 crores* Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore Rekhachithram: 27 crore Maranamass: 18.77 crores Bazooka: 13.86 crores Prince And Family: 10.41 crores Ponman: 10.15 crores Dominic And The Ladies Purse: 9.29 crores

More about Prince And Family

The Malayalam comedy drama was released in theatres on May 9, 2025. It also features Raniya Raanaa, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, Johny Antony, Manju Pillai, and Josekutty Jacob in the pivotal roles.

It is produced by Magic Frames.

