Raid 2 has the opportunity to rise and shine at the Indian box office. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has now witnessed a surge in collections on the third Saturday. And with that, it has also left behind the lifetime collections of Prabhas and Aamir Khan’s films, while Shah Rukh Khan is next on the list. Scroll below for day 17 updates!

Enjoys a 43% jump!

Thanks to the Saturday boost, Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial saw a good jump in collections. The official figures are yet to be released, but Raid 2 has earned 4.30 crores, according to estimates. It has witnessed a 43% improvement compared to 3 crores* earned on the previous day.

The 17-day total at the Indian box office stands at 147.52 crore net, which is around 174 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Raid 2 below:

Week 1: 98.89 crores (extended 8-day week)

(extended 8-day week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Day 16: 3 crores

Day 17: 4.30 crores

Total: 147.52 crores

Ajay Devgn Beats Aamir Khan & others

Ajay Devgn’s film has climbed up the ladder among top 100 highest-grossing Hindi films at the Indian box office. It has left behind Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan (145.29 crores), Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 (146.10 crores), Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (147 crores), and Prabhas’ Adipurush (147 crores).

The next target is Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale (148 crores), which will be crossed today like a cakewalk.

Return on investment

Raid 2 is made on a budget of 90 crores. In 17 days, the makers have enjoyed returns of 57.52 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Raid 2 has minted profits of around 64% at the Indian box office. It is moving swiftly towards the ‘hit’ tag.

