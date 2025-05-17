Gippy Grewal went all out in 2025! He directed, acted, and produced the historical action film Akaal. The hard work paid off as he delivered the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Unfortunately, it missed out on one major feat. Scroll below for the final box office update and closing collections!

How much did Akaal earn at the box office?

Akaal made a promising start at the Indian box office, minting 85 lakhs on the opening day. It remained below Jatt & Juliet 3 (3.50 crores), Sucha Soorma (1 crore), but managed to surpass the day 1 earnings of Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di (90 lakh).

Akaal concluded its box office run with lifetime collections of 7.80 crore net, which is about 9.20 crore in gross earnings (all languages included). Gippy Grewal starrer maintained a good momentum at the box office, climbing up the ladder with each passing day. It surpassed the lifetime collections of Mithda, Badnaam, and others to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Akaal: 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 4.83 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Majhail: 2.8 crores Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

Fails at budget recovery

Akaal was reportedly made on a budget of 7.80 crores. The makers were able to recover 78% of the total cost. However, it lagged behind by 2.20 crores and remained a losing affair at the Indian box office.

More about Akaal

The historical war action drama is set in the 1840s. It fell into the lap of controversy after a section in Punjab carried out a protest over its alleged sequences showcasing the Sikh warriors smoking and drinking.

Released on April 10, 2025, Akaal also features Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.

