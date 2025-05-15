The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz has been one of the most successful offerings from the Punjwood industry this year. The movie holds the spot of the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Tarsem Jassar starrer earned 15 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight drop of around 25% since the movie amassed 20 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 4.6 crore.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Tarsem Jassar starrer comes to 5.42 crores. Guru Nanak Jahaz also opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and the masses alike which is reflecting in the box office performance of the same. It is now inching towards 5 crores when it comes to the India net collection.

Guru Nanak Jahaz recently surpassed the Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin starrer Badnaam to become the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Badnaam stood at 3.95 crores. Now, Guru Nanak Jahaz is eyeing the important milestone of the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

We are talking about the Gippy Grewal starrer and directorial Akaal. Akaal holds the spot of the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 with a lifetime collection of 7.78 crores. Guru Nanak Jahaz needs just 3.18 crores more to topple the period drama and become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Sharan Art.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

