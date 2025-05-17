Raid 2 has enjoyed a good run at the Indian box office in the last two weeks. Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial is still the #1 audience choice in Bollywood, thanks to no prominent releases this Friday. The crime thriller is now Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film of all time in the domestic market. Scroll below for the day 16 updates.

Third weekend boost!

The official figures are yet to be released, but as per estimates, Raid 2 has earned 3 crores on day 16. The initiation of the third weekend helped boost the collections slightly. Compared to 2.98 crores earned on the third Thursday, Ajay Devgn starrer witnessed a slight growth in box office collections.

The 16-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 143.22 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 168.99 crores. Raid 2 was made on a budget of 90 crores, which means the makers have raked in profits of 59% so far. It is only the second Bollywood film of 2025 to attain the success tag after Chhaava.

Raid 2 is now Ajay Devgn’s #7 highest grosser!

Ajay Devgn has added another feather to his cap. Raid 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of Singham Returns (141 crores) to become his 7th highest-grossing film of all-time in India.

The next target is Shaitaan, which could be surpassed by the end of the third weekend.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s all-time highest grossers in India:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 279.50 crores Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Golmaal Again – 205.72 crores Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Raid 2 – 143.22 crores* Singham Returns – 141 crores Golmaal 3 – 106 crores Son Of Sardaar – 105.03 crores

*estimated, official figures awaited.

