Binto Stephen has scored a huge success in his directorial debut, Prince And Family. Dileep starrer has not only achieved the breakeven stage within a week, but it is now the 10th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 8.

How much has Prince And Family earned on day 8?

As per Sacnilk, Prince And Family made box office collections of 1.10 crore on day 8 at the Malayalam box office. Despite strong competition from biggies like Thudarum and Alappuzha Gymkhana, it has showcased a 10% increase in the last 24 hours. The domestic total now stands at 9.19 crore net, which is 10.84 crore in gross earnings.

Dileep starrer is reportedly mounted on an estimated budget of 9 crores. The producers have made returns of 19 lakhs in only 8 days. The upcoming weekend is set to further boost the collections. As per Koimoi’s parameters, Prince And Family would be a ‘hit’ once it earns 18 crores at the box office.

Take a look at the box office breakdown (net collections) below:

Week 1: 8.09 crores

Day 8: 1.10 crores

Total: 9.19 crore

Now the 10th highest Malayalam grosser of 2025

Prince And Family has thrown Bromance (8.52 crores) out of the top 10 to find its place among top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025.

The comedy drama will easily surpass Dominic And The Ladies Purse today and steal its 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 in India below:

Thudarum: 107.66 crores* L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.19 crore* Officer On Duty: 31.60 crore Rekhachithram: 27 crore Maranamass: 18.77 crores Bazooka: 13.86 crores Ponman: 10.15 crores Dominic And The Ladies Purse: 9.29 crores Prince And Family: 9.19 crores*

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

