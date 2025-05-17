Tamil comedy drama Tourist Family is enjoying its profitable run at the box office. Starring M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh in the leading roles, it is now set to unleash another big milestone! Abishan Jeevinth’s directorial is set to become the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Scroll below for day 16 collections!

Maintains a steady hold on the third Friday

For the longest time, Tourist Family managed to rake in higher collections than its opening day of 2 crore. The only exception was the second day, when it earned 1.7 crore. The streak has been broken again as the Tamil drama witnessed a 19% drop on day 16. As per Sacnilk, it added an estimated 1.81 crore to the kitty on the third Friday.

The 16-day total at the Tamil box office now stands at 47.11 crore net, which is around 55.58 crore in gross earnings. Tourist Family is mounted on a budget of only 16 crores. It has raked in profits of 193.75% and is a super-hit affair!

Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 20 crores

Week 2: 25.3 crores

Day 16: 1.81 crores

Total: 47.11 crore net

Set to beat Madha Gaja Raja

Today, Tourist Family will likely beat Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja to make its offiical entry into top 5 Tamil grossers of 2025 at the domestic box office. It only need 1.59 crore more at the box office to achieve the milestone!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 below:

Good Bad Ugly: 153.72 crores* Dragon: 102.55 crores Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crores Retro: 59.69 crores* Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crores

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

