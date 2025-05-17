Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza are almost a month away from entertaining fans in theatres with Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer was released recently, but the buzz is yet to pick up. We’ve got some good news! The sports comedy drama has now finally entered the top 10 BookMyShow interests, joining the leagues of War 2, Housefull 5, and others. Scroll below for details on the pre-box office battle!

Sitaare Zameen Par pre-release buzz

Sitaare Zameen Par has a sequel benefit. Taare Zameen Par was a massive success, and fans should have ideally been curious to see what Aamir Khan has to serve on the platter this time. However, owing to his last few flops, the on-ground buzz is not upto the mark. Based on current trends, the sports comedy drama may largely depend on initial word-of-mouth.

Sitaare Zameen Par BMS interests

Aamir Khan starrer has seen a slight improvement in the interests shown by viewers on BookMyShow. For the unversed, there’s a new feature on BMS where users can like a film if they are interested in watching it. So far, Sitaare Zameen Par has garnered 4.9K likes.

It has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, which has garnered 4.4K interests on BookMyShow so far.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood movies of 2025 with the highest interest on BookMyShow (updated):

War 2: 68.5K Housefull 5: 48.8K Welcome To The Jungle: 40.5K Kesari Veer: 34.1K Baaghi 4: 15.1K Dhadak 2: 11.6K Tere Ishk Mein: 11.3K Kapkapiii: 10.6K Alpha: 5K Sitaare Zameen Par: 4.9K

The next target for Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza starrer is surpassing Alia Bhatt & Sharvari’s Alpha. It needs to pace up if it has to win this pre-box office battle. In order to achieve the #1 spot, it will have to show growth of a whopping 1285% and beat War 2.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

The movie based on people with intellectual disabilities is directed by RS Prasanna. As per reports, Sitaare Zameen Par is a remake of the Spanish film Champions (2018), but the makers are yet to confirm the rumors.

The sports comedy drama is slated to release in theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025.

