Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday has been achieving milestones every week at the Indian box office. Their historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2 has officially become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for the box office breakdown in 28 days!

Crosses the 90 crore mark

Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial was dominating the ticket windows until the arrival of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2. Despite the limited show count, Kesari Chapter 2 has maintained a steady hold with 50 lakhs more in the kitty on day 28. The overall box office collections in India now stand at 90.55 crore net, as per official figures.

There is no big competition until the arrival of Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. Kesari Chapter 2 has the scope to enter the 100 crore club if it shows some growth during the upcoming weekend.

Take a look at the four-week box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 46.54 crores

Week 2: 28.81 crores

Week 3: 9.05 crores

Week 4: 6.15 crores

Total: 90.55 crores

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Kesari Chapter 2 come to 106.84 crores in 28 days.

Beats Jaat!

For the longest time, Akshay Kumar starrer was chasing the lifetime collections of Jaat at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol starrer has accumulated 90.24 crores so far, and Kesari Chapter 2 has surpassed that mark by a small margin.

It is now officially the #5 Bollywood grosser of 2025.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Raid 2 – 140.22 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 90.55 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par VS Taare Zameen Par Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan Set For 205% Higher Opening But It’s Underwhelming In Reality!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News