It’s the year of Mohanlal, who has been setting new benchmarks for Mollywood. His latest crime thriller Thudarum has now unlocked a major milestone in Kerala, which no Indian film could achieve in the last 9 years! Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Surging footfalls in Kerala

According to the latest update, Thudarum has witnessed a whopping 66.2 lakh footfalls in the last 20 days. Given the current pace, it will achieve the 70 lakh mark like a cakewalk by the end of the weekend. Mohanlal’s latest film has also surpassed his L2: Empuraan, which registered footfalls of 53.95 lakhs in its lifetime.

Creates history in 9-long years!

Thudarum is the third most-watched Indian film in Kerala after 2000. It is only behind Narasimham (2000) and Pulimurugan (2016). No other film has been able to attain such huge footfalls in the last 9 years. Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

Thudarum Worldwide Box Office

Mohanlal starrer has surpassed L2: Empuraan to become the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It is now only behind the Manjummel Boys. In 21 days, it has raked in domestic earnings of 107.66 crore net. At the overseas box office, the crime thriller has concluded its run minting 90.20 crore gross.

Take a look at the Thaudram worldwide box office breakdown in 20 days:

India net: 107.66 crores

India gross: 127.03 crores

Overseas gross: 90.20 crores

Worldwide gross: 217.23 crores

More about Thudarum

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the crime thriller also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Sangeeth Prathap, and Krishna Prabha.

It is produced by M. Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media and was released in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

