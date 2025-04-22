South superstar Mohanlal took the biggest risk, mounting his film at a whopping budget of 180 crores. Malayalam cinema’s most expensive film, L2: Empuraan, is still chasing Manjummel Boys to become the all-time highest Mollywood grosser in India. Scroll below for a detailed 26-day comparison.

Downward trend continues!

It would be safe to say that Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial has exhausted its run at the box office. It entered the 100 crore club in the first week itself, witnessing some never-seen-before footfalls. But there was a steep decline of 83%, with earnings falling to only 17.05 crores in the second week. Ever since the action thriller has been facing a downward trend.

On day 26, L2: Empuraan could mint only 14 lakhs at the box office. It suffered a 55% drop compared to 31 lakhs earned last Friday. The overall box office collections (all languages included) stands at 106.3 crore net. The gross earnings have surged to 124.07 crores.

Only 4.23 crores behind Manjummel Boys

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s film is now the all-time highest Malayalam grosser worldwide. But in India, Manjummel Boys is still the highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time, with lifetime earnings of 142 crores.

In 26 days, Manjummel Boys had accumulated 128.30 crores. It maintained a rock-steady hold at the box office, which led to its glorious 7-weekend run in theatres. On the other hand, L2: Empuraan has slowed down with each passing week. It is now almost about to conclude its theatrical run.

Check out a detailed comparison between Malayalam’s #1 and #2 grosser of all time (India gross collections):

L2: Empuraan VS Manjummel Boys

Week 1: 103.25 crores VS 31.53 crores

Week 2: 17.05 crores VS 44.2 crores

Week 3: 2.96 crores VS 38.72 crores

Weekend 4: 67 lakhs VS 12.05 crores

Day 26: 14 lakhs VS 1.80 crores

Total: 124.07 crores VS 128.30 crores

The margin is very small, but this is where the game changes. With its constant downfall, L2: Empuraan will not stay in theatres for long!

