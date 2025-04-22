Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday led Kesari Chapter 2 has successfully passed the Monday test. The historical courtroom drama continued to remain the #1 choice of audience. It is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for day 4 box office collections.

A good Monday!

Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial surpassed the opening weekend of many Bollywood movies of 2025, including Jaat, The Diplomat, and Deva. The need of the hour was to not witness beyond a routine drop on Monday. On day 4, it added 4.50 crores to the kitty, witnessing a 42% drop compared to the first day, which was a holiday due to Good Friday.

The 4-day total at the Indian box office now concludes at 34.12 crores. Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 7.84 crores

Day 2: 10.04 crores

Day 3: 11.70 crores

Day 4: 4.50 crores

Total: 34.12 crores

Rs 99/- ticket boost!

The makers are pulling off a smart strategy to beat the mid-week blues. Tickets are now available for Rs 99 today. The promotional offer is already showing its magic. Kesari Chapter 2 has already sold 13.6K tickets today. The occupancies will improve throughout the day, leading to a good day at the box office!

Akshay Kumar’s post-Covid grossers

Kesari Chapter 2 has previously surpassed the lifetime collections of Selfiee, Sarfira, and Bell Bottom in only 3 days. It has now left behind Mission Raniganj to become his 10th highest post-Covid grosser.

Before the second weekend arrives, it should ideally beat the lifetime total of Khel Khel Khel Mein & Raksha Bandhan. However, it will need 66 crore+ to enter the top 5.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post-covid grossers below (India net collections):

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crores Ram Setu – 64 crores Bachchhan Paandey – 50.25 crores Raksha Bandhan – 44.37 crores Khel Khel Mein – 40.32 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 34.12 crores Mission Raniganj – 31 crores Bell Bottom – 26.50 crores Sarfira – 24.30 crores Selfiee – 16.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 12: Naslen’s Film Hits 3 Major Records With The Second Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News