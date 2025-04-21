Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has scored a notable first weekend. Not only in India, the historical courtroom drama also witnessed good footfalls in the overseas circuit. It has crossed a half-century in only 3 days. Scroll below for the latest worldwide update!

A respectable opening weekend in India

On Saturday, Kesari Chapter 2 clocked a double-digit score again, as it added 11.70 crore more to the kitty. Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial has earned 29.62 crores net in the first three days. Including taxes, the gross collections stand at 34.95 crores.

It is to be noted that Akshay Kumar starrer is facing stiff competition from Sunny Deol’s Jaat, which remained rock-solid during the weekend. Despite that, it is the go-to choice of audience in the Hindi belt.

Strong run continues overseas

Kesari Chapter 2 is witnessing a much better run than most Akshay Kumar films in the post-Covid era. In only three days, it has crushed the overseas lifetime of Sky Force (15 crore gross). On day 3, it added 5.96 crore gross more to the kitty, taking its international total to 15.36 crore gross.

Clocks 50 crore mark worldwide!

It’s a considerable feat for Akshay Kumar as Kesari Chapter 2 clocks overall earnings of 50.31 crore gross worldwide. Check out the box office breakdown below:

India net- 29.62 crores

India gross- 34.95 crores

Overseas gross- 15.36 crores

Worldwide gross- 50.31 crores

Akshay Kumar’s post-covid worldwide grossers!

Kesari Chapter 2 has already surpassed the lifetime collections of 4 Akshay Kumar post-covid grossers. It has axed Bell Bottom (45.47 crores), Mission Raniganj (42.18 crores), Sarfira (31.64 crores) and Selfiee (23.97 crores). The historical courtroom drama is now his 10th highest grosser worldwide in the post-pandemic phase.

The next target is Khel Khel Mein (57.57 crores) and will land it at #9 spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Collection Day 11: Only 6% Growth Despite Weekend Boost, Game Over For Gippy Grewal’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News