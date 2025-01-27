Akshay Kumar led Sky Force has concluded its opening weekend on a fantastic note. It has surpassed every odd to welcome some unimaginable collections at the box office. The action drama is all set to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

Sky Force made the most of the Republic Day and hit it out of the park with 31.60 crores coming on the first Sunday. The opening weekend in the domestic circuit has concluded at 73.20 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings of Akshay Kumar’s film comes to 86.37 crores.

Overseas Box Office Collection

The pace has not yet been up to the mark in the overseas market. Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial has added 1.50 crores more to the kitty on day 3. The international total now stands at 6.50 crores gross.

Worldwide Box Office

Sky Force is all set to make a smashing debut into the 100 crore club today. It has earned worldwide box office collections of 92.87 crores gross in 3 days.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

India net- 73.20 crores

India gross- 86.37 crores

Overseas gross- 6.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 92.87 crores

Akshay Kumar has surpassed the lifetime collections of his last theatrical release, Khel Khel Mein, which earned 57.57 crores globally.

It is now aiming to surpass Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which concluded its lifetime at 111.64 crores gross. With around 19 crores more in the kitty, that milestone will be unlocked like a cakewalk today!

More about Sky Force

The action drama, released on January 25, 2024, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The ensemble cast also features Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

