Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, with its digital run on Netflix, has garnered a total of 8.9 million views in 5 weeks. In these weeks, the emotional drama helmed by Vasan Bala and co-starring Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, and Vivek Gomber has maintained a spot in the global top 10 list for non-English films on Netflix.

With a total of 9.8 million views in four weeks, the action drama surpassed the total views garnered by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action film garnered 9.6 million views during the 3-week run of the film when it found a spot in the top 10.

Jigra OTT Verdict Week 4

In the fourth week, as per Netflix’s data from December 30 to January 5, Jigra garnered 0.9 million views against 2.3 million viewing hours and occupied the tenth spot in the global list of trending top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 4.1 Million | Rank 4

Week 2: 2.7 Million | Rank 6

Week 3: 1.8 Million | Rank 4

Week 4: 1.4 Million | Rank 7

Week 5: 0.9 Million | Rank 10

Total: 9.8 Million Views

Will It Axe Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

Currently, Jigra is the sixth most viewed female led Hindi film on Netflix that arrived in the year 2024. It would be interesting to see, if it stays for another week or two in the top 10 to axe Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba‘s 10.1 million views.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Female led films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.

Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks) Laapataa Ladies : 17.1 Million (6 weeks) Do Patti: 17 Million (4 weeks) Bhakshak: 10.4 Million (3 weeks) Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million (4 weeks) Jigra: 8.9 Million (5 weeks) The Buckingham Murders: 7.9 Million (3 weeks) Savi : 7.2 Million (3 weeks) Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million (2 weeks) Article 370: 5.8 Million (2 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

