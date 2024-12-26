After the massive success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey was expected to deliver another box office hit with The Sabarmati Report. The 2024 release, based on the Godhra train burning incident, turned out to be a failure, even after being declared tax-free in many Indian states. It may soon stream on the digital platforms. Scroll below for all we know about the OTT release.

The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date

As per multiple online reports, The Sabarmati Report will premiere online in early January 2025. Most Bollywood films make it to the digital world eight weeks after their theatrical run. Vikrant Massey’s film was released in theatres on November 15, 2024. This means one can expect Dheeraj Sarna‘s directorial to arrive online around January 15. However, an official update from the makers is awaited.

Where to watch The Sabarmati Report online?

The political drama will be released on ZEE5. It is to be noted that The Sabarmati Report was produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and distributed by Zee Studios. So, it only makes sense for the producers to use their in-house streaming platform!

Box Office Collection

The Sabarmati Report was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores. It earned 36.03 crores in its lifetime, which means Vikrant Massey and his team could only recover 72% of the cost spent.

The 2024 political thriller has been declared a losing affair at the Indian box office.

More about The Sabarmati Report

The film is based on the controversial Godhra train burning incident, which happened on February 27, 2024. It involved the Sabarmati Express train. The makers promised to unveil the “truth” but received major criticism over its diplomatic stance on the incident.

Apart from Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna are seen in pivotal roles.

