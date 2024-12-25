After a long time, Varun Dhawan is back with an action thriller, Baby John, which hit the screens today. The audience has been getting a mixed response, and it is too early to give out the verdict. However, it is not too early to discuss the OTT details of the movie. Some people might want to know where the thriller will arrive and when! Scroll below for the deets.

About the movie –

It was directed by Kalees and is the Hindi remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil movie Theri. It is headlined by Varun alongside Keerthi Suresh, Waqima Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff. The film has been produced under Jio Studios, Cine 1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and A for Apple Productions.

The original movie was loosely inspired by the 1990 Tamil movie Chatriyan and the 2013 Hollywood movie Homefront. It featured Vijay in the lead role, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran, and Mahendran in supporting roles.

Baby John revolves around Varun Dhawan’s character, DCP Satya Verma, who locks horns with Babbar Sher, a notorious politician, by killing his son for committing a grave crime, leading Babbar to destroy Satya’s family. With his daughter Khushi as the lone survivor, Satya fakes his death to lead a peaceful life with her as Baby John.

Its Box Office Day 1 Prediction –

According to reports, it has registered advance booking sales of 2.75 crores (excluding blocked seats), witnessing a growth of 125% in the final 24 hours. It has sold 93K tickets via advance booking for the opening day. It will and has been affected by the domination of Pushpa 2 since its release. The movie is predicted to open in the range between 13-16 crores. If so, it will be the third-biggest opening of Varun Dhawan’s career.

When & where will it arrive on OTT?

According to an OTTPlay report via FilmiBeat, Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for Baby John. Thus, it will arrive on Prime Video. The film will likely be released on the digital platform about two months after its theatrical release. Therefore, Varun Dhawan’s film might be released on the streaming platforms by late February. The exact date has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, was released in the theatres on December 25. Check out our review of the film here.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sorgavaasal OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where To Watch The RJ Balaji Starrer Prison Drama Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News