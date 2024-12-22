The RJ Balaji starrer Sorgavaasal has been struggling to mint numbers at the box office. The movie was released in the theatres on November 29, 2024. Now, the film is all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform.

Sorgavaasal Plot

The plot of the RJ Balaji starrer revolves around a roadside eatery owner, Parthiban (RJ Balaji), who is wrongfully framed in the murder of an IAS officer who had promised to help him financially to open his restaurant. After his arrest, he has to face the tumultuous and harsh realities of the prison. This includes corrupt officials, dangerous and conniving inmates and an internal conflict amid the prison system. During all of this, he has to also strive to prove his innocence in the case. Parthiban further meets an influential inmate and gangster, Siga (Selvaraghavan).

When And Where To Watch Sorgavaasal Online?

Talking about the RJ Balaji starrer’s OTT release it will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The movie will be released on December 27, 2024, on the platform. Hopefully, the movie will get a better response in the digital sphere than what it received during its theatrical run.

Sorgavaasal Box Office

The RJ Balaji starrer is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. The day-wise collections have reduced drastically to a mere 1 lakh from its 18th day. On its 23rd day, the film’s total India net collection comes to 5.41 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 6.38 crores. The movie was also initially affected by the Cyclone Fengal which had hit several areas of Tamil Nadu during the end of November.

About The Movie

The film is also loosely based on the 1999 Madras Central Prison riots. The film has been directed by Sidharth Vishwanath. Apart from RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan, Sorgavaasal also stars Karunas, Natty Subramaniam and Saniya Iyappan in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: From Vijay Deverakonda To Varun Tej: Talented Telugu Heroes Who Scored Big Duds At The Box Office In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News