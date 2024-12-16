The RJ Balaji starrer Tamil prison break drama Sorgavaasal has been struggling to mint numbers at the box office. Despite fairly good reviews from the fans and the critics alike, the film has tanked badly at the box office. Let us look at its box office performance on its 17th day.

Sorgavaasal Box Office Collection Day 17

The day-wise collection of the RJ Balaji starrer has drastically reduced. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the movie earned around 3 lakhs. The collections were the same on the 16th day, too, while the movie had earned 2 lakhs on its 15th day. There was only some growth on the 14th day, wherein the film had minted around 9 lakhs.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.36 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 6.32 crores. The movie might wrap up below 7 crores. It will be a truly disappointing run indeed since there is hardly any improvement in the day-wise collections of the film. Sorgavaasal was also affected by the Cyclone Fengal on the day of its release which had resulted in some heavy rainfall in several areas of Tamil Nadu.

The RJ Balaji starrer had opened at 90 lakhs, which was also a dismal opening. Sorgavaasal was expected to at least mint around 1 crore or more with its opening collection. When it was expected that the film might witness a growth, it instead saw a downward graph. It earned around 68 lakhs on its second day.

The movie furthermore witnessed some tough competition from films like Amaran, Lucky Baskhar and KA. Then inevitably the Pushpa 2 storm came like a hurricane to sweep away all the footfalls. Sorgavaasal has been directed by Sidharth Vishwanath.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Amaran Malaysia Box Office: Closes As The 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film, Beats Mersal By Earning 20 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News