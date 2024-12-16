Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 once again went into the rampage mode during the weekend, tearing apart the box office record book. After a brutal second Saturday, the magnum opus had a crazy second Sunday, pushing the overall tally to over 900 crore net collection in India. Amid such an out-of-the-world run, it has emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time domestically, surpassing the lifetime of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

In the second weekend, the Pushpa sequel did an assault at ticket windows and exceeded expectations by miles. It began with 37.50 crores on the second Friday (day 9). A massive jump was seen on the second Saturday, and 63 crores came in. Again, yesterday, i.e., the second Sunday, the film entered steroid mode and amassed an earth-shattering 70 crore+.

Early estimates suggested a score between 74-76 crores, and that’s exactly what happened as Pushpa 2 earned an unbelievable 76 crores (all languages) on day 11. This is the biggest-ever second Sunday registered at the Indian box office. The previous best was 65 crores by Baahubali 2. Including this, the film wrapped up its second weekend at 176.50 crores. This is the highest-ever collection in India during the second weekend.

Including day 11’s number, Pushpa 2 comfortably entered the 900 crore club, becoming the second film to achieve the feat at the Indian box office after Baahubali 2. The current total stands at a whopping 912.75 crore net (all languages). With this, it went past KGF Chapter 2’s 856 crore net to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Baahubali 2 (1031 crore net).

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2 in India:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Day 5- 66 crores

Day 6- 52 crores

Day 7- 41 crores

Day 8- 38 crores

Day 9- 37.50 crores

Day 10- 63 crores

Day 11- 76 crores

Total – 912.75 crores

