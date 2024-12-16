It is raining records for Allu Arjun as Pushpa 2 completed 11 days at the box office. Currently, the Hindi box office of the Telugu film is beasting like a wildling earning almost 560+ crore and earning the biggest record for the South Indian Cinema!

Pushpa 2 Breaks The Biggest Record

Pushpa is now officially the highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian film in the history of Indian Cinema surpassing Baahubali 2 with a huge margin in only 11 days!

Baahubali 2 was released on April 28, 2017 and it ended its lifetime run at the box office after almost 4 months. In these four months the film earned a massive 511 crore at the Hindi box office, a record that seemed impossible to achieve.

But Pushpa 2 has done the unthinkable in only 11 days at the box office and is now the highest-grossing South Indian Hindi film ever dethroning Prabhas and claiming the record from the Baahubali superstar after almost 2,668 calendar days!

This ensures one thing for sure – that Allu Arjun might be the new pan-India star and his film might cross another 80 – 100 crore at the box office before completing its entire run.

Here is the list of all-time highest-grossing Hindi dubbed South Indian films in the history of Indian Cinema.

Pushpa 2: 562 crore* (11 days estimate) Baahubali 2 511 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore RRR: 277 crore 2.0: 188 crore Salaar: 152 crore Saaho: 149 crore Adipurush: 147 crore Baahubali: The Beginning: 120 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

