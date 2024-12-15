Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 11 Ticket Sales: Allu Arjun Axes Every Single Film In History Except Two!

Allu Arjun has yet again beasted with its ticket sales on BMS, hitting a gigantic total of 15 million ticket sales in 10.5 days already. This means that, on average, the film sells more than 1 million tickets daily. In fact, Pushpa 2 has axed every single film in history except two.

Pushpa 2 Day 11 Ticket Sales

On the 11th day, Sunday, December 15, till 9 PM, the film registered a total ticket sales of 6.47 lakh tickets. The maximum peak hour that was witnessed during the day was almost 46K ticket sales per hour.

Biggest Ticket Sales Of 2024

The film has registered the biggest ticket sales of 2024, surpassing Kalki 2898 AD’s 13.1 million tickets. The total ticket sales registered by Allu Arjun, is 15 million sold tickets.

Axes Every Single Film Except Two

Pushpa 2 has axed the total ticket sales of every single film on BMS, except two. With 15 million total ticket sales, Pushpa 2 has only two targets ready to be axed – Baahubali 2’s 16 million and KGF: Chapter 2’s 17.1 million tickets.

Allu Arjun is gearing for the biggest record for ticket sales in the history of ticket sales record on BMS, axing the lifetime ticket sales of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 that registered a total ticket sale of 17.1 million.

Here are the top 5 ticket sales ever in the history of ticket sales of Indian films recorded on BMS.

KGF: Chapter 2: 17.1 million Baahubali 2: 16 million Pushpa 2: 15 million RRR : 13.4 million Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

