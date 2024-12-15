Bollywood this year witnessed the unthinkable – Pushpa 2 cleansing the record book like a beast and creating unachievable targets for the upcoming biggies. One such target now would be the 500 crore club at the Hindi box office!

Allu Arjun Fastest 500 Crore Club Record

With a total collection of 507.5 crore, Allu Arjun entered the 500 crore club at the box office with his film’s Hindi version, creating history as the fastest 500 crore entrant as he pulled the impossible task in only 10 days!

Pushpa 2 is the seventh Hindi 500 crore grosser at the box office and surprisingly destroyed Baahubali 2’s monotony in the club as the only South Indian film to enjoy this status amongst the Hindi stalwarts.

Beats Baahubali By 24 Days & 7.2 Crore!

As Allu Arjun beats Prabhas, he does the job with a huge margin – 7.2 crore and 24 days to be precise. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, entered the 500 crore club with a collection of 500.35 crore on the 34th day!

Beats The Best – Jawan!

Pushpa 2’s Hindi version also surpassed the fastest 500-crore film in Hindi at the box office. The record was owned by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan that earned 505.94 crore in 18 days. Allu Arjun, not only surpassed the number of days but also exceeded the total collection when the film entered the 500 crore club!

Here are the seven 500-crore club films of Bollywood, along with the number of days they took to enter the club, and the total collection when they passed the elite milestone.

Pushpa 2: 507.50 crore | 10 days

Jawan: 505.94 crore | 18 days

Gadar 2: 501.17 crore | 24 days

Pathaan: 500.05 crore | 28 days

Baahubali 2: 500.3 crore | 34 days

Animal: 500.15 | 39 days

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

