Allu Arjun has created history becoming the second South Indian film to enter the 500 crore at the box office after Baahubali 2. After 10 days, the action biggie stands at a total of 507.50 crore at the box office with its Hindi version.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, Saturday, December 14, the action film helmed by Sukumar earned a massive 46.50 crore, which is 69% higher than the previous day, which brought 27.50 crore at the box office. The second weekend already stands at 74 crore.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film for ten days at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Day 7: 31.5 crore

Day 8: 27 crore

Day 9: 27.5 crore

Day 10: 46.5 crore

Total: 507.50 crore

The film has broken three major records with the second Saturday. Scroll down below to check them out.

Highest 2nd Saturday

The film has surpassed Stree 2 to record the 2nd highest Saturday ever for a Hindi film. In fact, Allu Arjun’s biggie has scored 39% higher earnings than Stree 2 on the second Saturday.

Here are the highest-ever Second Saturdays recorded by a Hindi film.

Pushpa 2: 46 crore Stree 2: 33.80 crore Animal: 32.47 crore Gadar 2: 31.70 crore Jawan: 30.10 crore Baahubali 2: 26.50 crore The Kashmir Files: 24.80 crore Pathaan: 22.50 crore Dangal: 22.17 crore Sanju: 22.02 crore

Fastest 500 Crore Film

Pushpa 2 is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 500-crore club. It would now race towards the next spot, which is a 600 crore club, and it would be just a matter of 2 days to this major milestone!

Seventh 500-Crore Hindi Film

Pushpa 2 is the seventh Hindi film that has entered in the 500 crore club. Interestingly, it is also the 2nd Hindi-dubbed South Indian film to enter the 500 crore club, breaking Baahubali 2’s monotony that was the only Hindi-dubbed South Indian film enjoying a spot in the 500 crore club.

Here are all the Hindi films that belong to the 500 crore club.

Jawan: 640.42 crore

Stree 2: 627.50 crore

Animal: 554 crore

Pathaan: 543.22 crore

Gadar 2: 525.50 crore

Baahubali 2: 511 crore

Pushpa 2: 507.5 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 11 Advance Booking: Higher Than Stree 2 & Singham Again’s Day 1 Pre-Sales, Ready For An Unbelievable 2nd Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News