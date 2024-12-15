Allu Arjun has created history becoming the second South Indian film to enter the 500 crore at the box office after Baahubali 2. After 10 days, the action biggie stands at a total of 507.50 crore at the box office with its Hindi version.
Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 10
On the tenth day, Saturday, December 14, the action film helmed by Sukumar earned a massive 46.50 crore, which is 69% higher than the previous day, which brought 27.50 crore at the box office. The second weekend already stands at 74 crore.
Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film for ten days at the box office.
- Day 1: 72 crore
- Day 2: 59 crore
- Day 3: 74 crore
- Day 4: 86 crore
- Day 5: 48 crore
- Day 6: 36 crore
- Day 7: 31.5 crore
- Day 8: 27 crore
- Day 9: 27.5 crore
- Day 10: 46.5 crore
Total: 507.50 crore
The film has broken three major records with the second Saturday. Scroll down below to check them out.
Highest 2nd Saturday
The film has surpassed Stree 2 to record the 2nd highest Saturday ever for a Hindi film. In fact, Allu Arjun’s biggie has scored 39% higher earnings than Stree 2 on the second Saturday.
Here are the highest-ever Second Saturdays recorded by a Hindi film.
- Pushpa 2: 46 crore
- Stree 2: 33.80 crore
- Animal: 32.47 crore
- Gadar 2: 31.70 crore
- Jawan: 30.10 crore
- Baahubali 2: 26.50 crore
- The Kashmir Files: 24.80 crore
- Pathaan: 22.50 crore
- Dangal: 22.17 crore
- Sanju: 22.02 crore
Fastest 500 Crore Film
Pushpa 2 is the fastest Hindi film to enter the 500-crore club. It would now race towards the next spot, which is a 600 crore club, and it would be just a matter of 2 days to this major milestone!
Seventh 500-Crore Hindi Film
Pushpa 2 is the seventh Hindi film that has entered in the 500 crore club. Interestingly, it is also the 2nd Hindi-dubbed South Indian film to enter the 500 crore club, breaking Baahubali 2’s monotony that was the only Hindi-dubbed South Indian film enjoying a spot in the 500 crore club.
Here are all the Hindi films that belong to the 500 crore club.
- Jawan: 640.42 crore
- Stree 2: 627.50 crore
- Animal: 554 crore
- Pathaan: 543.22 crore
- Gadar 2: 525.50 crore
- Baahubali 2: 511 crore
- Pushpa 2: 507.5 crore
