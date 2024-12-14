Allu Arjun has hit another major milestone with its ticket sales. With a total sale of 14 million tickets on BMS it has surpassed the highest ticket sales of 2024, that was registered by Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas’s film registered a ticket sale of 13.4 million in its lifetime.

Pushpa 2 Day 10 Ticket Sales

On the tenth day, Saturday, December 14, Allu Arjun‘s biggie is already hinting at a monstrous weekend at the box office. The ticket sales on Saturday hit a total of 718K from 6 AM to 8 PM. This means that, on average, the film sold 51K tickets per hour!

Biggest Ticket Sale Of 2024

Helmed by Sukumar, the film has overtaken the highest ticket sales of 2024 by a good margin already. Interestingly, the top 2 films that registered maximum ticket sales on BMS now belong to Tollywood, with Pushpa 2 taking the top spot and Kalki 2898 AD getting pushed to number 2.

Only Two Steps Away From All-Time Record

Pushpa 2 is now the third biggest film on BMS with its ticket sale of 14 million. It is now only 3.7 million away to destroy the biggest ever ticket sale on BMS – KGF 2’s 17.7 million. It would obviously surpass the second biggest ticket sales of 16 million by Baahubali 2 when it crosses KGF 2.

Check out the top-10 lifetime ticket sales of Indian films of 2024 on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 14 Million* (till December 14) Kalki 2898 AD: 13.14 Million Stree 2: 11.40 Million Amaran: 4.89 Million Devara: 4.80 Million HanuMan: 4.72 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 4.51 Million Manjummel Boys: 4.30 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million

