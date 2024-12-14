We’ve now lost count of the number of records broken by Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2. Apart from achieving massive heights in India, the action-thriller is also roaring loudly in the international circuits. It has now become the fourth Tollywood film to have grossed 100 crores+ earnings in North America. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

North American Box Office

As per the last update on December 13, Pushpa 2 has made a box office collection of approximately 96 crores in the USA/ Canada markets. It earned around 7-8 crores on the second Friday, and the North American circuits contributed a massive chunk. All in all, Allu Arjun starrer has now crossed the 100 crore mark in the international circuit.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is only the fourth Indian film to have achieved the 100 crore+ milestone in North America. Only 3 other Telugu movies have unlocked this mark in the past.

Take a look at the 5 highest-grossing Telugu films in NA:

Baahubali 2: 183.40 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 155.81 crores RRR: 126.30 crores Pushpa 2: 100 crores+ Salaar: 74.50 crores

As evident, Pushpa 2 earned almost 34% more than Salaar in only 8 days to score the fourth position.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer has gone way past 1000 crore+ in worldwide earnings. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net – 773.75

India gross – 913.02

Overseas gross – 226

Worldwide gross – 1139.02

Pushpa 2: The Rule is currently the sixth highest-grossing Indian film globally. It is inches away from beating Jawan (1163.82 crores) and taking the 5th spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

