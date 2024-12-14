Box Office 2024 has witnessed magic with Pushpa 2’s arrival, and as Allu Arjun hits another superb day at the box office, he has yet again surprised everyone, taking the total of the Hindi version to a massive 461 crore! The sequel is already the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, Friday, December 13, the action film helmed by Sukumar earned 27.5 crore at the box office, a slight gain from Thursday’s 27 crore. However, the film is all set to roar over the weekend already!

Allu Arjun’s only left target in 2024 is to beat Stree 2’s 627.50 crore, snatching the throne as HGOTY 2024. At the same time, there is still time for that feat. the brave sequel has tamed another record at the box office 2024.

Surpasses Cumulative Total Of Every Single South Indian Dubbed Film Of 2024!

Pushpa 2 has surprisingly, surpassed the cumulative total collection of all the Hindi dubbed South Indian films that arrived at the box office in 2024. While Allu Arjun’s biggie has earned 461 crore in total, it is higher than the collection of all the Hindi releases of the South Indian films combined!

Here is the box office collection of all the South Indian films released in Hindi in 2024.

Captain Miller: 4 crore

HanuMan: 58 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crore

Indian 2: 5.60 crore

The Greatest Of All Time: 18.37 crore

Devara: 68.14 crore

Vettaiyan: 4.35 crore

Total: 453.46 crore

In 9 days, Allu Arjun has recorded the fastest 150 crore, 200 crore, 250 crore, 300 crore and 400 crore at the Hindi box office. All eyes are set as it gears up to become the fastest 500-crore film this weekend!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film in nine days at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Day 7: 31.5 crore

Day 8: 27.5 crore

Day 9: 27 crore

Total: 461 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

