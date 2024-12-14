Sunny Deol is aiming August 2025 for the release of his next film Lahore 1947 based on Asghar Wajahat’s play Jis Lahore Ni Vekhya O Jamyai Nai, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. However the release date of the film is yet not decided, but in all probability it might clash with Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s War 2.

Sunny Deol’s Clash History Repeated?

Interestingly, it was in 2023 that Sunny arrived on 15 August, with Gadar 2 clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, and both films were successful. However, Anil Sharma’s Gadar sequel witnessed an unbelievable box office collection of a massive 525.20 crore.

Lahore 1947 VS War 2

It would be another clash of the same level if Hrithik Roshan‘s War 2 collides at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 on the same day. Reports suggest that producer Aamir Khan is very keen on the release date since the film is based on India-Pakistan’s partition and would fuel the right emotion around Independence Day that would help Lahore 1947.

Who Would Break Stree 2’s Records

It would be interesting to see which one of them amongst War 2 or Lahore 1947, would be able to beat three historic box office records made by Stree 2 in August 2023.

Highest Independence Day Opener

Interestingly, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 surpassed Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2’s 40.10 crore opening to deliver a bigger opening of 64.80 crore. Hrithik Roshan or Sunny Deol, one of them, needs to break this record.

Biggest Independence Day Grosser

Stree is the biggest Independence Day grosser, with a collection of 627.50 crore. Will War 2 or Lahore 1947 or both of them surpass this number to claim the title of the highest-grossing Independence Day Film?

500 Crore Profit

Stree 2 is Bollywood’s first film to deliver a profit of 500 crore. Will this standalone record be broken by the two releases that might clash at the box office on Independence Day 2025?

While War 2 is said to arrive on August 14, 2025, Lahore 1947 is yet to zero down upon a release date but is targeting August 2025 for sure.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan VS Shah Rukh Khan Box Office Clash: With 36% Higher Opening HR’s Mission To Ruin SRK Was Slaughtered By ‘Parampara & Pratishtha!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News