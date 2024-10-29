Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor knocked it out of the park with their 2024 horror-comedy, Stree 2. Made on a budget of only 60 crores, it became a massive blockbuster at the worldwide box office, earning over 880 crores gross. Scroll below for a detailed breakdown of the closing collections.

The Stree sequel was released in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was the only successful Independence Day release this year. In fact, with earnings of 600 crores+, Amar Kaushik’s directorial dominated the domestic box office for almost 1.5 months.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Stree 2 has concluded its theatrical run in India, garnering 627.50 crores net. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film and the first to enter the 600 crore club. Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor starrer is also the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film after Jawan, which grossed 640.42 crores in all languages.

Including taxes, Stree 2 has made 740.45 crores gross at the domestic box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The horror-comedy flick raked in 144 crores overseas. Combining the international and domestic collections, the worldwide earnings of Stree 2 have concluded at 884.45 crores gross. It is officially the seventh highest-grossing Bollywood film at the global box office.

Take a look at the top 10 highest Bollywood grossers worldwide below:

Dangal: 1970 crores Jawan: 1163.62 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores Animal: 910.72 crores Secret Superstar: 902.92 crores Stree 2: 884.45 crores PK: 831.50 crores Gadar 2: 685.19 crores Dhoom 3: 601 crores

More about Stree 2

Amar Kaushik’s directorial is a sequel to Stree (2018), which also featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in leading roles. Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee starred in supporting roles. Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a small cameo along with her sizzling performance on Aaj Ki Raat. Akshay Kumar also made a special appearance and will reportedly play the leading antagonist in Stree 3.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

