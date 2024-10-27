Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to lock horns with the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again at the box office on November 1. All eyes are on the movie that will emerge victorious over the other this Diwali. The distributors of both films are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the movie gets sufficient screens to topple the other in terms of opening collections.

Amid this, we hear that Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan team is inspiring the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 regarding ticket pricing. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Anil Thadani’s AA Films has sent an email to exhibitors all across the country to follow a list of protocols if they wish to open the movie’s advance bookings. The email mainly stated that the exhibitors must keep the horror-comedy flick’s ticket pricing at par with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan for the opening weekend.

Furthermore, the email mentioned that ticket prices would not be discounted for the entire week. It went on to mention that multiplex properties with three or more screens can open advance bookings for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 today (October 27, 2024). However, for that to happen, the exhibitors will have to send details of their screens and the seating capacities of their theatres.

The advance booking can open once a mutual agreement is reached between the exhibitor and the distributor. The single-screen theatres that have agreed with the protocols have also been asked to open the advance bookings after discussing the show timings with the distributors of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Well, it clearly looks like the team of the Kartik Aaryan starrer is ensuring that the movie lives up to the hype when it comes to the box office collections. It will be interesting to watch this epic box office clash.

