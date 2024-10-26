Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again has the potential to become Bollywood’s biggest blockbuster of 2024. It has many records to break in its lifetime. One of them is surpassing the collections of all films in the cop universe in Gujarat. The ultimate target is Sooryavanshi’s 42 crores. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. It will be released on November 1, 2024. The action drama will compete against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for footfalls, as both films are arriving together, coinciding with Diwali. The pre-release hype has been good so far, and all eyes are now on the advance booking.

Earnings of cop universe in Gujarat

Singham Again is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The past four films have been very successful in Gujarat, which is one of its biggest circuits. Sooryavanshi leads the pack with earnings of 42 crores in the western state. Interestingly, Akshay Kumar starrer was also released on Diwali in 2021. It made record box office collections for a Bollywood film in the market.

Here’s how the other films in the cop universe performed in Gujarat:

Singham: 18 crores Singham Returns: 25 crores Simmba: 25 crores

Singham Again will be competing against Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty has created Avengers of the cop universe. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ajay Devgn, the film boasts of a starry cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. It is expected to make an opening of 50 crores+ at the Indian box office. The Diwali holiday will help boost the footfalls, leading to a thunderous opening.

If the content clicks with the audience, the upcoming release will easily beat Sooryavanshi 42 crores in Gujarat and recreate history!

