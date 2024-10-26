Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is six days away from its release, and the buzz is pretty favorable. Apart from India, Kartik Aaryan starrer is also expected to achieve massive heights in the overseas markets. One of the initial challenges is to Stree 2 on the opening day in Australia. Scroll below to know the target it needs to achieve to emerge victorious.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the comedy-horror flick is the sequel to the super-hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in the second part, which turned out to be the highest-grossing film of his career. All eyes are now on the upcoming Diwali release, which is expected to set all new benchmarks.

Advance Booking Sale Australia

As per Nishit Shaw, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made pre-sales worth 2.4 lacs at the Australian box office as of October 25, 2024. These advance booking figures are from 39 shows at the HOYTS Cinemas alone. The trend is similar to what Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 was witnessing at this stage.

There are six more days until the big release, and the pre-sales will only grow from here. The pre-release buzz is decent and if BB3 continues this pace, it has chances to leave behind the opening day collections of Stree 2.

Stree 2 vs BB3

Amar Kaushik’s directorial Stree 2 had minted 49.98 lacs (A$90K) on its opening day at the box office. Kartik Aaryan starrer needs a 1945% increase in earnings (from pre-sales + spot bookings) in order to reach that stage. Only time will tell whether history will be re-written at the Australian box office.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The ensemble cast also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. It is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film is made on a decent budget of 150 crores.

